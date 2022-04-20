All Cities In UP Will Shine Like Ayodhya: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that all the cities of the state will shine like Ayodhya as Bharatiya Janata Party was committed to providing basic facilities like electricity, water and roads across the state.

Addressing election rallies in Saharanpur and Moradabad, he said the government has got its priorities right. ''We have shed the VIP culture. All the districts are equal in the eyes of the government. The basic facilities will be made available in all districts,'' he said

"During previous government, what happened everyone knows. Five districts were given VIP status and witnessed uninterrupted power supply. But when BJP came to power, it ensured that all the districts are treated equally," he said.

The BJP was also working for the uplift of socially and educationally weaker sections, he asserted. In his governance, Dalits received free electricity connections and un-electrified villages were provided with power.

To tackle law and order situation, the Police has been given a free hand, he said, alleging that in the previous government, the criminals were enjoying political patronage and thus police remained a mute spectator.

"This scenario has changed. Police has been asked to take action even against politicians who are giving shelter to criminals," Mr Adityanath said.

"We have also controlled illegal mining. To ensure transparency, our government takes prior permission from the National Green Tribunal as well as Supreme Court for mining, " the Chief Minister said.

He said that in Moradabad the government has set up anti-land mafia squad which has freed over 43,000 sq metre of land from encroachers.

The BJP government has also closed down illegal slaughter houses as per the directives of NGT, he said.

"The previous government was firm on closure of illegal slaughter houses. When we came to power, we implemented the order in letter and spirit. There was some opposition but we overcame that as did what was better for the state," he said.

Mr Adityanath said that his government was working for the farmers as well as youth.

''We will create over four lakh government jobs in next three years. We will also appoint over 1.5 lakh police officials whose appointment has been put on hold.'' UNI