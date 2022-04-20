All Children Should Study In Govt Schools: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said this state government is of the common people and suggested that it would be better if all the children study in government primary schools. "This BJP-led alliance government in UP is not of any particular person but it is the government of all and everyone should participate in all the welfare programmes," Mr Adityanath said while suggesting that all children should study in the government schools. Addressing a RSS-sponsored Guru Dakdhina programme at the state RSS headquarters at Nirala Nagar here in presence of his over 10 ministerial colleagues, the Chief Minister said,"I too have studied in government school and if everyone study there then automatically the standard of the government schools will improve." The Chief Minister, who gave 'guru dakshina' to his senior RSS leaders and played as a sishya to his guru along with his ministers, said, 'It is an old tradition to honour the guru.' UNI