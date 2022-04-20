All Chaubeypur Police Personnel Sent To Lines

Kanpur: Nearly 68 police personnel of the Chaubeypur police station in Kanpur were sent to the lines, late on Tuesday night as doubts about their integrity emerged following the killing of eight policemen in Bikru village on Friday last.

This came hours after former Kanpur SSP Anant Dev Tiwari, who was posted as DIG STF, was shifted in the same capacity to PAC Moradabad after his role in protecting the station officer of Chaubeypur was found suspicious and his photographs with Jai Bajpai, a Kanpur businessman said to be Dubey''s financer went viral on the social media.

The action against the police personnel was taken after preliminary investigations found that most of the policemen at Chaubeypur were in touch with gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of policemen. Station officer Vinay Tiwari has already been suspended and three cops have also been placed under suspension after their call detail records confirmed their links with the gangster.

It is said that Dubey had received a tip-ff form the police station about the impending raid after which he prepared for the attack on cops.

A letter, purportedly written by slain circle officer Devendra Mishra, also mentioned how the Chaubeypur station officer was trying to shield the gangster.

An inquiry is already being conducted into the role of the police by IG Lucknow range, Laxmi Singh. The police spokesman said that the entire police station staff had been sent to the line spending an inquiry and suitable action would be taken against them on basis of the findings of the probe. --IANS