All Builders Responsible For Illegal Construction Should Be Sent To Jail: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that accountability should be fixed for the officials and builders responsible for illegal construction and those who have played with life of thousands of residents should be sent to Jail and FIR should be lodged.

He said that these builders should be booked under NSA. Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authority here on Wednesday regarding matter related to illegal constructions. Yogi said that a list should be prepared of the officials involved in land related matters so that strict actions could be taken against them.

"It should also be investigated that how, even after stay from court the construction was done, and due action should be taken against the officials responsible for it, "CM further said.

He said that a list should be prepared of all the officials responsible for the construction done after 2014. He further instructed that there should be forensic audit of the unsafe construction and these should be demolished immediately. Safety of the residents is of utmost priority. He further instructed officials to pursue the cases in court with the best legal resources and in the best posible way. CM instructed the minister Satish Mahana that he should communicate with the local residents, along with the MP and MLA of that area so that an amicable solution could be found. Government is committed towards safety of the residents.

CM Yogi said, that officials should be held accountable in cases like Amrapali builders. The officials who have been involved in land cases should also be identified.

Yogi Adityanath instructed Chief secretary Dr Anup Chandra Pandey to investigate the quality of the construction done by Lucknow Development authority and Housing Development Board as there have been some complaints about the quality of the construction. He asked Chief secretary to hold a review meeting with the officials of both the departments. UNI