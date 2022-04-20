All benches of Pak SC to start work from April 13

Islamabad: All the benches of the Pakistan Supreme Court (SC) will gradually resume work from April 13 despite the increase in the coronavirus cases in the country, it was reported on Friday.

According to the apex court''s roster, six division benches will work at Islamabad registry, while a three-member bench will work at Karachi registry and a two-judge bench at Lahore registry, The Express Tribune reported.

However, only a few cases will be fixed before all the benches.

The SC judges were already concerned over the rapid increase in the backlog of cases in the top court.

According to a recent report of the apex court, 43,847 cases had been pending until March 31.

The report said that despite the lockdown in the country, 602 new cases had been instituted, while 438 cases were decided from March 15 to March 31.

The decision comes as Pakistan has registered a total of 4,474 confirmed coronavirus cases with 65 fatalities.

--IANS