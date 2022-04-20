All 13 In UP, 11 In Bihar Elected Unopposed In Council Election, Nitish, Rabri, Sushil Modi Win

Lucknow/Patna: All 13 candidates, including 10 of the ruling BJP, were elected unopposed in the biennial polls to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, while in neighbouring Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and eight others got elected unopposed after end of the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers on Thursday.

In UP, the elected members are Ministers Mahendra Singh and Mohsin Raza, Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Dr Sarojni Agarwal, Ashok Kataria, Vidya Sagar Sonkar, Jaiveer Singh, Yashwant Singh, Ashok Dhawan and Bhukkal Nawab (All of the BJP), Ashish Singh Patel (Apna Dal), Naresh Uttam (SP) and BR Ambedkar (BSP).

The Apna Dal candidate was supported by the BJP in the elections. Mr Ambedkar of the BSP had contested the biennial Rajya Sabha polls too as a joint opposition candidate last month, but lost to BJP member Anil Agarwal in the second preferential vote.

The new members will take oath after the present members' term expires on May 5.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his two Deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma greeted the newly-elected members at the Vidhan Bhawan.

None of 11 candidates who had filed their nomination papers, withdrew their candidature, and consequently they remained in fray for as many seats of the Council. In the event of 11 candidates remaining in fray for as many seats, there was no need for voting, slated for April 26 and all of them were declared unopposed, which was a mere formality.

Those who were declared elected unopposed are Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rameshwar Mahto, Khalid Anwar (all JD-U), former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, state RJD president Ramchandra Purve and senior party leader Khurshid Mohsin (all RJD), Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Health Minister Mangal Pandey, former union minister Dr Sanjay Paswan (all BJP), Santosh Manjhi (HAM) and Premchand Mishra (Congress).

The term of all the elected members of Council will become effective from May 7. Bihar Legislative Council's 10 seats will be falling vacant on May 06. Another seat had fallen vacant following disqualification of Narendra Singh from the council on January 6 in 2016. His term was also up to May 6. UNI