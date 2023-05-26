Indeed so, when it comes to hasslefree, hazardfree smooth operation / rational functioning of a Congress Government considering day in, day out, the ruling BJP mandarins simply refuse to let them go a day without being grumbled, grunted, complained at. But, admit insiders in the ruling Palace Politics, so far, the Siddaramaiah Government in Karnataka has escaped all wrath of theirs, thanks to the 24x7 CM-DyCM being extremely cautious with every move in the state to keep their "enemy no. 1 BJP at bay, miles away from any kind of rumour-conjuring and that's how they are succeeding in face-washing the BJP and their lackeys abs silent as if they are helplessly allowing Siddaramaiah to be worriless in the absence of any issue against him to nail about leading up to if not full then very-near dismissal of the Siddaramaiah Government. Apparently, it is not happening as of now, comment insiders, thanks to 100% caution of Siddaramaiah, his deputy, D K Shivakumar. But what will happen after the expansion of the ministers takes place in the state? Very moot question, agree insiders curtly. Meanwhile the state CM is in Delhi interacting with the party high command, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala etc on names to be added to his ministerial list in what could be described as run-of-the-mill ministry expansion. Once that happens, describe critics, heart burns will start for obvious reasons of dissatisfactions and rampant ammunitions will be provided to the BJP etc to go hammer-n-tongs against Siddaramaiah and the Congress Government compelling them to put in their papers. As of now, all's well in the power-fort in the state that is basking in Congressism. But that will be for how long curiously remains to be seen, aver insiders. As of now, all's well, Thank God!