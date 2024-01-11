Aligarh: Handcrafted Lock Weighing Over 50 Kg Prepared For Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

Aligarh: Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh dsitrict in known as a centre for lock manufacturing. Harrison Locks has now prepared a 50-kg handmade lock that will be presented to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Umang Monga, Managing Director of Harrison Locks, said, "We want to gift this lock on behalf of Aligarh, widely known for its lock industry. This is our way of participating and a gift from our side to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya."

Umang Monga highlighted PM Modi's 'Make in India' push in the country and how the handcrafted 50-kg lock is an initiative in the same direction.

"As PM Modi says, industry has the prime moving force. This handmade lock is an effort in the same direction. This can give a push to the Make in India initiative. This is our resolution to connect both districts, Aligarh and Ayodhya, and lock them together. We are happy that PM Modi helped India achieve what he promised. He has created India's distinct identity in the world."

Umang Monga emphasised his attempt to make Aligarh globally famous.

"Aligarh is widely known for the lock industry. The whole world is looking towards Ayodhya. This is an effort to bring Aligarh to the world map."

Notably, the handmade lock is fully functional, and has 'Jai Shree Ram' engraved on it.

On Wednesday, a businessman from Jalesar Nagar Panchayat of Etah district handed over a 2400-kilogram bell made of 'ashtadhatu' (eight metals) to the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust.

It is being claimed that the sound of this bell, crafted in a single casting, can be heard up to 10 kilometres and its manufacturing cost is approximately Rs 25 lakhs.

Additionally, seven more bells, each weighing 51 kilograms, were also presented.

On January 4, a 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram Lalla, prepared by a Jaipur-based sculptor, reached Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. —ANI