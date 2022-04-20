Aligarh mosque covered in tarpaulin for Holi

Aligarh: A mosque, located in a sensitive area in Aligarh, has been covered with a black tarpaulin sheet ahead of the Holi.

Abhishek, Superintendent of Police (SP), said that the step has been taken after discussions with the local representatives.

"This is a trend that is followed to maintain peace and harmony," he said.

According to the police, the mosque is located in the sensitive area and all appropriate measures are being taken to ensure peaceful celebrations.

"We have taken several preventive measures. Rapid Action Force and local police will be patrolling the area and drones are keeping an eye on the terrace of the houses in the region. Adequate forces will be deployed in sensitive areas during Holi celebrations," he added.

