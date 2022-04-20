Alien-Hunters Have Just Found A �Buddha Statue� On Mars

Alien-hunters have just spotted perhaps the most conclusive proof yet of intelligent life on Mars: a statue of Buddha. The religious figure was picked out by the eagle-eyed UFO fans at UFO Sightings Daily - and hailed as �proof� that intelligent aliens lived on Mars. Scott C Waring of UFO Sightings Daily says, �This photo alone should be enough to convince the United Nations that intelligent life once existed on Mars, but NASA doesn�t want anyone to know the truth, because they will be asked to share the info and technology that they have found.� �This shows a face and head turned to its right, with breasts and a plump stomach, shoulders. Very remarkable detail in this photo.� The Eastern religious figure was found by YouTuber Paranormal Crucible - and showcased by UFO Sightings Dailly, who are also behind recent sightings of a giant �crab monster�, a �dark lady� and a floating spoon on Mars. Seasoned alien-hunter Seth Shostak, Senior Astronomer and Director of the Center for SETI Research says, �Those that send them to me are generally quite excited, as they claim that these frequently resemble SOMETHING you wouldn't expect to find on the rusty, dusty surface of the Red Plane. �It's usually some sort of animal, but occasionally even weirder objects such as automobile parts. Maybe they think there are cars on Mars. Shostak says it�s a basic human instinct to see patterns where none exist - a phenomenon known as �pareidolia�.