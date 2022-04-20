Alicia Vikander in 'Assassin's Creed' and new Bourne film?

Los Angeles: "Ex Machina" star Alicia Vikander is in talks to star in the film adaptation of the Ubisoft video game "Assassin's Creed", as well as the forthcoming fifth Bourne film. As a result of the Swedish actress's new projects, it seems likely that Vikander will drop out of Tom Hanks-vehicle "The Circle", with Emma Watson allegedly being lined up as a replacement, reported Deadline. In addition to "Ex Machina", Vikander has previously appeared in "A Royal Affair" and "Anna Karenina" and will also star in the upcoming film "The Man from UNCLE" alongside Henry Cavill. Michael Fassbender previously confirmed that filming for the forthcoming "Assassin's Creed" movie is due to begin in September. The actor, who is expected to both star in and produce the film, added that trying to develop the right script held up progress on the project. "Assassin's Creed" is set for a December 21, 2016 release. Director Paul Greengrass and star Matt Damon will both return for the next Bourne film, which premieres on July 29, 2016. PTI