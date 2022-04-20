    Menu
    Alicia Silverstone, her nine-year-old son ''take baths together''

    April20/ 2022


    Los Angeles: Actress Alicia Silverstone says she and her son Bear, 9, "take baths together".

    Silverstone opened up about hanging at home with Bear, amid the coronavirus pandemic in a recent interview, reports usmagazine.com.

    "My son and I take baths together, and when he''s not with me I take a bath, and that really feels nourishing and comforting," the actress said.

    She went on to say that she and her son have also been dancing, bouncing on a trampoline and jumping rope.

    Alicia welcomed Bear in 2011 with her then-husband, musician Christopher Jarecki.

    When it comes to co-parenting with Jarecki while quarantining, Silverstone had said earlier: "We ask Bear where he wants to be. But then I started to wonder if that was too much pressure. So, I checked in with him and he said, ''I love that I get to decide.'' We both have different perks!"

    "Bear and his daddy and I flow really well together."

    --IANS

