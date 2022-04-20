Alibaba's Tmall Global helps global SMEs open online stores

Beijing: Alibaba Group's online marketplace Tmall Global has announced a string of service solutions to facilitate overseas small and medium-sized companies to open stores on its platform.

The company will provide tailored registration, consultation, logistics, operation and language services to global brands, allowing them to open online stores in as quick as 30 days.

According to Tmall Global, experts on cross-border business will offer one-on-one online guidance in nine languages to merchants from over 20 countries within three working days.

Complete international supply chain services will also be provided to guarantee smooth delivery of goods, and quality agent operators are available for beginners, reports Xinhua news agency.

The streamlined procedures and comprehensive services provided by Tmall Global will help global brands, particularly small- and medium-sized business players, boost cross-border business and offset difficulties brought up by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Maggie Liu, general manager of Tmall Global, at the 2021 Tmall Global New Seller Virtual Summit.

So far, more than 29,000 overseas brands from 87 countries and regions have opened stores on the e-commerce platform of Tmall Global, covering over 5,800 categories.

—IANS



