AliaBhatt promises to be on #Facebook soon!

Alia Bhatt has a sea of followers on Twitter and Instagram. Ones who wait to catch every update of hers - whether it's a status or just another cutesy picture.





But one platform that Alia still hasn't tried out would be Facebook. Despite being the most popular Gen-Y heroine today, Alia doesn't have a Facebook profile.





But don't worry! She will soon be on the social networking site as well. During a video interaction with Bollywood Life, Alia tconfirmed the same. "I don't know why I'm not on Facebook but I will be on Facebook soon."







