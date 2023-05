Alia puts an end to break up rumour with Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has finally put an end to all rumours about her break up with Ranbir Kapoor through a photograph on social media.

She shared a photograph of herself looking at the sunset while standing her balcony. But it was her caption that grabbed all the attention.

"Stay home and... watch the sunset... #stayhomestaysafe... P.S - credit to my all time fav photographer RK," she captioned the image.

Alia''s sister Shaheen Bhatt commented: "So he only takes bad pictures of the rest of us then."

Ranbir''s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor posted a heart emoji on the image.

Alia and Ranbir will together be seen in the upcoming film "Brahmastra", directed by Ayan Mukerji.

--IANS