Alia, Katrina, Anushka come together for Irrfan''s film

Mumbai: Bollywood''s leading ladies including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma have got together for a special song "Kudi nu nachne de" of Irrfan Khan''s film "Angrezi Medium".

Irrfan is undergoing treatment and is unavailable for promotions. Now, actresses have joined forces to make a music video on a song which celebrates womenhood.

Talking about the video, Alia said: "I love the lyrics and while listening to it, it made me want to fly, made me want to dance... that''s how meaningful it is. It''s a really cool song."

The film''s director, Homi Adajania is overwhelmed with the gesture. He said: "The ''Angrezi Medium'' journey has been unlike anything I''ve experienced. It''s been made with so much love and positivity and this video takes the spirit ahead It''s a glimpse of what love and positivity looks like These are beautiful people who gave us time with little notice, selflessly pitched in and I love them for this."

"Kudi nu nachne de" was sung by Vishal Dadlani, and speaks for equality and respecting a person''s wishes.

Katrina said: "Irrfan and Homi are two of my most favourite people, so when he called me there was no question of me not stepping in. I feel that when we can be there for someone, we should. That''s how it should be in our industry."

About the song, Anushka shared: "When Homi sent me the song, it was on loop and it still is. This song is going to make everyone super happy."

An emotional Janhvi Kapoor added: "Irrfan sir has given all of us so much and we want to see him back soon and in the best health possible."

In the film, Irrfan plays a single father who is willing to go to bizarre lengths to make his daughter''s dream come true.

Actress Ananya Panday feels the song "is going to be an anthem for all the girls".

To this, Kiara Advani added: "It''s every single girl''s inner voice that says - Let us just be, let us just have fun."

"Angrezi Medium", revolves around a beautiful relationship between a single doting father, Irrfan and his daughter Radhika Madan. "Angrezi Medium" also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others. The film is presented by Jio studios and Prem Vijan.

Producer Dinesh Vijan said: "It''s not just the industry, gestures like this make the world a better place I hope it encourages more of us to support and be there for each other."

Jio Studios and Prem Vijan present Dinesh Vijan''s "Angrezi Medium", a Maddock Films production. It is slated to release on March 13.

--IANS