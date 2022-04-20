Alia is an intelligent actor: Gauri Shinde

Mumbai: Director Gauri Shinde says Alia Bhatt is an instinctive performer. Alia will be seen playing the lead role in Gauri's next "Dear Zindagi" alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Angad Bedi, Kunal Kapoor and Ali Zafar.





"Alia is a very intelligent actor, she is instinctive. I also work on instincts so we connected well. We did not discuss much theory. She is so intelligent, you don't have to say things again to her. It was easy working with her on this film," Gauri told PTI.





Alia has become one of the most sought after actresses, thanks to her performances in films like "Highway", "2 States", "Kapoor and Sons" and "Udta Punjab".





The "English Vinglish" helmer says she was taken aback with Alia performance in "Highway".





"'Udta Punjab' happened much later so I had not seen that film when we started 'Dear Zindagi'.





"I liked her in 'Highway', especially the ending when she breaks down, it was brilliant and magical. I thought of working with her at that time but I did not have a story idea. So, when I started working on 'Dear Zindagi', I could only think of Alia."





On the extended cast of the film, she says, "I felt everyone had unique personality and they all fit the characters that they are playing in the film and which is why it took the longest time to arrive at this people.





"All of them gave auditions for the film. I have been lucky to work with good actors who are professionals and good human being as well," she said. The film hits cinema houses tomorrow.