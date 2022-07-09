Alia Bhatt wraps up 'Heart of Stone', says 'Thank you' to co-star Gal Gadot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) : Alia Bhatt announced the wrap of her debut Hollywood film, 'Heart of Stone', and shared a few pictures from the set on her social media. The actor co-stars with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Tom Harper's upcoming spy thriller that will stream on Netflix.On Friday, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star took to her Instagram account and dropped a series o pictures with her co-actor Gal and other crew members and also revealed her look from the film.





She captioned the post and wrote, "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper ... @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can't wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now ..I'm coming home babyyyyyy."





Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is preparing for the release of her debut production 'Darlings'. The dark comedy, co-starring Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah, will also debut on Netflix, on August 5. She will then appear in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', her first endeavour with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. -- IANS