Alia Bhatt wishes B'day boy Ranbir Kapoor with red heart emoji

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt wished rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor with a red heart emoji as the actor turned 38 on Monday. Sharing a photo of a smiling Ranbir posing with his birthday cake, Alia wrote on her verified Instagram account: "Happy Birthday 8." She completed her message with a red heart emoji.





Rumoured lovebirds Ranbir and Alia were reportedly living in during the recent nationwide lockdown. Alia was also spotted at the funeral of Ranbir's father, Bollywood icon Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30 this year.

Speculative reports did the rounds a while back suggesting that the two stars were planning to tie the knot later this year.

Commenting on Alia's post, fans of the two actors expressed good wishes.

The two made their first official appearance together at the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor that happened in May 2018. Ranbir and Alia looked dreamy together. While she got dressed in a green Sabyasachi lehenga, he was dressed in a white sherwani. After posing together, they called up Ayan to pose with them and the director has been playing the third wheel between the two ever since.

A section of netizens, however, were in the mood to spread toxicity on Ranbir's special day. They commented on the Alia's post alleging that Ranbir was a drug addict because he is present in the video of Karan Johar's house party last year. The video, originally shared on social media by Johar, recently went viral and made headlines with netizens speculating that drugs were being consumed at the party.

—IANS