Alia Bhatt was UNCOMFORTABLE wearing a bikini for Shaandaar!

The Shaandaar actress reveals about her dilemma� Alia Bhatt flaunted her hot body in a pink bikini in the trailer of Shaandaar. However, the actress was uncomfortable during the bikini sequence. Was Alia not feeling confident to show off her bikini body? Well, not really�. At today�s Gulaabo song launch for the film, Alia revealed, �I was very uncomfortable in that Bikini because it was very cold at the beach where we were shooting. It was freezing cold and I had to wear it and give takes after takes.� Shahid Kapoor further revealed about Alia�s Bikini woes when he said, �It was very cold and we had to take a few retakes. Alia was wearing a dungree over the bikini in between shots. So in one particular shot she removed the dungree half way only and started to shoot because it was too cold. It was actually quite funny.� The Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor-starrer, Shaandaar, releases on October 22. Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Karan Johar, the film is about a destination wedding and it also stars Shahid�s father Pankaj Kapoor and sister Sanah Kapoor. Did you like the new Gulaabo song featuring Shahid and Alia? Tell us in the comments below!