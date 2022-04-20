Alia Bhatt treats fans with throwback underwater pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Saturday shared a throwback picture, looking like a beautiful mermaid, from her recent Maldives vacation and reminisced her good times.

The '2 states' actor took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with an underwater photo of her. She captioned the post as "it was the best day." In the photo, Alia could be seen enjoying the experience of swimming underwater, while flaunting her toned body and sporting a yellow and blue bikini, with her undone.

The 28-year-old actor's fans began dropping sweet comments, as soon as Alia shared the photo. While one fan called her "Jalpari," another one gushed over the picture and wrote, "Water baby" along with a heart emoticon.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt who was last seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Kalank'will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra', alongside her beau Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Produced under Karan Johar's banner of Dharma Productions, the superhero movie will also feature Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawali', SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR', and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Darlings' in the pipeline. (ANI)