    Menu
    Showbiz

    Alia Bhatt to star in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra', intriguing look unveiled

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September26/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Alia Bhatt upcoming Film

    Mumbai: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt will be seen starring in Vasan Bala’s upcoming directorial 'Jigra', which is slated to release on September 27, next year.

    The announcement was made on Tuesday by Dharma Productions on its social media platforms.

    In the first look, Alia is seen in pants, shirt and is sporting a ponytail. She is also carrying a bagpack.

    Alia is heard saying: "Meri rakhi pahenta hai na tu. Tu mere protection main hai. Tujhe main kuch bhi nahi hone dungi. Kabhi bhi."

    Dharma Productions captioned the video: "is back to put up a courageous fight like no other for her #Jigra!JIGRA, directed by Vasan Bala - releasing in cinemas on 27th September 2024. #KaranJohar @apoorvamehta18 @somenmishra0 @Vasan_Bala #DebashishIrengbam @MARIJKEdeSOUZA #ShaheenBhatt @grishah @EternalSunProd."

    The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt and Somen Mishra.

    Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

    —IANS

    Categories :ShowbizTags :Alia Bhatt's New Movie Vasan Bala's Jigra Bollywood Film Announcement Dharma Productions News Movie Release Date Alia Bhatt's First Look Karan Johar Production Bollywood Celebrity News Upcoming Film 2024 Film Industry Updates
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in