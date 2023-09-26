Alia Bhatt to star in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra', intriguing look unveiled

Mumbai: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt will be seen starring in Vasan Bala’s upcoming directorial 'Jigra', which is slated to release on September 27, next year.



The announcement was made on Tuesday by Dharma Productions on its social media platforms.

In the first look, Alia is seen in pants, shirt and is sporting a ponytail. She is also carrying a bagpack.



Alia is heard saying: "Meri rakhi pahenta hai na tu. Tu mere protection main hai. Tujhe main kuch bhi nahi hone dungi. Kabhi bhi."



Dharma Productions captioned the video: "is back to put up a courageous fight like no other for her #Jigra!JIGRA, directed by Vasan Bala - releasing in cinemas on 27th September 2024. #KaranJohar @apoorvamehta18 @somenmishra0 @Vasan_Bala #DebashishIrengbam @MARIJKEdeSOUZA #ShaheenBhatt @grishah @EternalSunProd."



The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt and Somen Mishra.



Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

—IANS