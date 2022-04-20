Alia Bhatt To Release Second Track Of �Udta Punjab� On Wednesday

Mumbai: Post the energetic number �Chitta ve�, actress Alia Bhatt will be launching the second song from her forthcoming film �Udta Punjab at an event here on Wednesday. Her co-star Diljit Dosanjh will be joining in via video conference. Alia will release the song titled �Ikk kudi� from the film, which brings a dark story of prevalent drug menace in Punjab. And Punjabi actor-singer Diljit will be joining the actress via video conference from Chandigarh, read a statement. Shahid Kapoor is seen essaying the character of a high-on-drugs, long-haired rockstar Tommy Singh, who sings with glee and abuses with impunity. And Alia essays the role of a migrant Bihari labourer, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a doctor who is determined to fight the illegal transportation of drugs, and Diljit portrays a police officer. The song which is a soulful melody explains Alia�s character�s journey in the film, directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan to reunite for 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya' sequel? My superhero film with Ranbir Kapoor is a modern day fairytale: Ayan Mukherjee Chaubey said: �With Alia in a never seen before avatar and Diljit�s voice, �Ikk kudi� is surely going to touch the right chords. I am really looking forward for its launch.� Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Phantom Productions, �Udta Punjab� is set to release on June 17.