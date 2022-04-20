Alia Bhatt thinks Sidharth Malhotra is a better kisser than Arjun Kapoor

Alia Bhatt reveals the real reason why she considers Sidharth Malhotra as a better kisser over Arjun Kapoor. Find out.
Alia Bhatt is known for her safe answers but looks like Neha Dhupia has brought out the sass in her. On Neha's #NoFilterNeha, Alia opened up about a lot of things that she usually doesn't speak about in public. Perhaps she did let her guard down around Dhupia as she openly discussed controversial things, including commenting on people. By now we've got the way how Neha rolls. She likes to present her guests with at least one tricky question. And this time, for Alia, it revolved around the men she is rumoured to have dated from the industry.
Alia has been linked to her 2 States co-star Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. In fact, it was recently even reported that Sid and Alia called it quits. Anyway, so when the 23 year old was asked to choose who among the two was a better kisser, she picked Malhotra but had a very strong reason behind the same. Neha asked Alia to choose between Arjun and Sidharth, well, any co-star for that matter and rate the best kisser out of them all. To this, Bhatt said, "I've kissed Arjun in one film and he's good. But I've kissed Sid in two, so more practice. So yeah, Sid."
However, while we thought that the mention of Sid would end there, it didn't quite pan out that way. There was a lot of subtle gushing done by Alia for her ex boyfriend Sidharth. In fact, when the rapid fire round started, the Dear Zindagi actress was asked to choose between Arjun and Sid, her answer, without a doubt was Sid. She was then asked to choose between Varun and Sid and again, her answer was Sid. There was no hesitation as she promptly answered all the questions quite honestly. Perhaps there's still a lot of soft space in Miss Bhatt's heart for the 31 year old actor. If you remember, he even attended the screening of Dear Zindagi, which was quite sweet of him.
—Bollywood Life