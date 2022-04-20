Alia Bhatt thinks Sidharth Malhotra is a better kisser than Arjun Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is known for her safe answers but looks like Neha Dhupia has brought out the sass in her. On Neha's #NoFilterNeha, Alia opened up about a lot of things that she usually doesn't speak about in public. Perhaps she did let her guard down around Dhupia as she openly discussed controversial things, including commenting on people. By now we've got the way how Neha rolls. She likes to present her guests with at least one tricky question. And this time, for Alia, it revolved around the men she is rumoured to have dated from the industry.



