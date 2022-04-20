Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Twinkle Khanna, Rishi Kapoor come out in support of Kiku Sharda!

Many Bollywood celebs have come out to support the comedian who is said to have mimicked the religious head... The comedian�s act hasn�t gone down too well with the supporters of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh� Kiku Sharda has been in the news since yesterday morning, following his arrest by the police in a mimicry case against him. The comedian, who is a part of Kapil Sharma�s Comedy Nights With Kapil, was arrested by the Goregaon Police yesterday for hurting religious sentiments of a few people after he mimicked the sect head of Sirsa headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Zee TV�s Jashan-e-Umeed. He was released on bail after submitting a bond of Rs 1 lakh, however he was rearrested by the Haryana police yesterday night and has been released a few minutes ago. While, this controversy keeps going, many people have come in support of the comedian who had said to have mimicked the religious head for amusement and not to hurt anyone. He even apologised and said, �I have a lot of respect for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singhji. The look [on the show] wasn�t deliberate; it just happened to match [Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh�s look]. We didn�t plan it as a spoof on him. It�s a coincidence, and it is unfortunate. I am sorry that people felt hurt. We never try to do any such thing intentionally, or try to get headlines out of it, or want people to talk about our show in this manner. There is nothing more to it.� Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Twinkle Khanna, Rishi Kapoor and many more took to Twitter to voice their thoughts. Here is what they had to say in support of Kiku Sharda:

Someone imitates god - nothing. Kiku imitates someone - gets arrested. This is wrong on SO many levels its not even funny. � Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) January 13, 2016

See this picture!I would like to play this rockstar in a film. Let me see who puts me behind bars? Go Kiku Sharda! pic.twitter.com/8Dfre237NY � rishi kapoor (@chintskap) January 13, 2016

A country where everything is sacred except laughter #KikuSharda

The agenda is to systemically silence all opinion & free speech. So no one can question anything anymore. Can�t everyone see it�#KikuSharda

First things first, If the man has sincerely apologised could someone please put him out of his misery!!! #kikusharda

WTH?!!!!!! This is insane!!! We have really lost the ability to laugh at ourselves.. Hope u ok @kikusharda

Heard @kikusharda�s been remanded to judicial custody for mimicking RamRahim on TV! Absurd! RamRahim�s �films� are the real joke, anyway!