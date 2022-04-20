Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra to play siblings in Karan Johar's next?

New Delhi: The Tinsel Town is blooming with news from all corners about Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra - Bollywood's latest couple! They have been spotted together multiple times and undoubtedly look good together. However, reports suggest that these young talents are being roped in for Karan Johar's next project to directed by �Ek Main Aur Ek Tu� director Shakun Batra. Alia and Sidharth who rocked the screen in 'Student of the Year', their debut film, may play siblings in Batra's next. However, there has been no confirmation either from the makers or the actors regarding the same.