Alia Bhatt reveals her idea of a perfect date

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt says that she would rather prefer a date wearing pajamas at home instead of a candlelight dinner all decked up. �Honestly, I�m not into candlelight dinners � going out and dressing up. I want to be in my pajamas at home, and watch my favourite TV shows; Game Of Thrones and Friends. I want to eat my favourite cheap food, whether it is pizza, or other cheap food like samosas or chaat,� she revealed. But all the boys interested in taking out this Bollywood beauty should know that she has chosen to become a vegetarian and a pepperoni pizza might not strike her fancy. �I want to be in the comfort of my home with my partner and be myself and that would be a shaandaar date for me,� said Alia talking about her ideal date. Responding to Alia�s answer, Shahid quipped: �That means you�ll be throwing pizzas and chaat at each other.� Alia and Shahid were promoting their film Shaandaar at a college when one of the students asked Alia who she would like to go on a date with from the film industry except Shahid, he was quick to interrupt, �Why did you leave me out?� When reminded that he was married and hence committed, he replied: �Everybody is committed in some way or the other. At least, hypothetically let me be alive.� The actress asked the crowd for suggestions. Names of Bollywood actors came from all corners, all except for Shahid�s. At this, he said: �I�m one of you and you�re taking other names and not my name, I�m very hurt.� Finally Alia said, �I�ll go on a Shaandaar date with Shahid and all students of Mithibai College.� Shaandaar is a romantic comedy produced by Dharma Productions and Phantom Films.