Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, other celebrities stay at home amid 'Janta Curfew'

New Delhi: With the 'Janta Curfew' imposed in the country, Bollywood celebrities are making sure to spend the day at home and urge others to do so.

Making her Instafam go 'awww,' actor Alia Bhatt shared a selfie from her house, wearing a cute panda-print night suit and asked people to stay safe.

"Stay home & ... take selfies cause a little vanity never hurt nobody," Bhatt wrote in the caption.

In an attempt to raise awareness and have fun with his wife Genelia Deshmukh, actor Riteish Deshmukh used the medium of TikTok.

The actor along with his star wife made a TikTok video in which they are seen asking people to stay home.

"Ghar par rahiye, swasth rahiye," said Deshmukh in the video while Genelia follows with, "India fights corona."

Actor Parineeti Chopra also took to Instagram and shared a picture of the balcony of her Mumbai's Khar situated house.

"Home, Hope everyone is keeping themselves safe and healthy ... #Peace #Quiet #StayAtHome," Chopra wrote in the caption.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari also urged people to 'heal the world' by staying at home and posted her selfie slaying the no make-up look.

"#HealTheWorld There is always a silver lining... always. The world is healing. We're all closer despite the distance... In kindness, in care, in responsibility, our priorities and most importantly in our love," the 'Wazir' actor captioned her post.

She also shared the details regarding 'Janta Curfew' in the caption as she wrote, "We're in this together, doing all we can to protect our one big family.#StaySafe #StayHome #JantaCurfew 22.03.2020, 7:00am-9:00pm."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the 'Janta curfew' today and said that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace.

So far, there have been 341 positive cases of coronavirus in the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. (ANI)