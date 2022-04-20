Alia Bhatt opts out of 'Golmaal 4'

Recently there was buzz that Alia Bhatt would star in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Golmaal 4'. But the film seems to have landed in trouble once again. Reports suggest that Alia Bhatt who was the first choice for Kareena's role has opted out of the film. Buzz is after the Karan Johar-Ajay Devgn hostilities flared up, Alia suddenly became unavailable on the dates. Alia has put it across that since she is busy shooting for 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya' and was to sign another biggie by the end of the year she is falling short of dates. The Bhatt girl's volte-face is an apparent fallout of the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'-'Shivaay' clash. Karan was all for his protegee working with Rohit Shetty. Infact, the director is to direct a film for KJo's banner. While there has been talk of Shraddha filling in for Kareena there has been no announcement yet. �