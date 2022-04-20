Alia Bhatt Off For Family Vacation To Hyderabad

Mumbai: The 22-year-old actress, who injured her shoulder recently, is visiting the grand Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad with her father, mother and sister. "Hyderabad bound!! Family holiday after 15 years at the Falaknuma Palace!!! @MaheshNBhatt @shaheenb @Soni_Razdan injured solider on her way!!," Alia posted on Twitter. The actress was shooting for "Kapoor & Sons" before she injured her right shoulder. "Kapoor & Sons" will reunite Alia with her "Student of the Year" co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rishi Kapoor. The film, directed by Shakun Batra, also stars Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan in a pivotal role. The modern family drama is produced by Karan Johar, who launched Alia and Sidharth in his directorial venture "Student of the Year".