Alia Bhatt Is The Popular Go-To Cover Girl This June On Stardust & Hello

With Alia Bhatt's latest flick Udta Punjab right around the corner, we are so excited to see Alia being featured on two leading magazine covers for their July issue. Alia has two very varied looks on Stardust Magazine and Hello Magazine, respectively. The cover of Stardust magazine has Alia in a striped white and pink boat-neck dress. The cover quotes Alia's words, "I try not to think about being the next big thing". Though we all know that Alia most definitely is going to be the next big thing, with her great acting skills and wonderful and preppy sense of style. On the other hand, the Hello magazine cover has Alia in a pink bralette with striped high-waisted shorts and a cape jacket in a monochrome abstract pattern. We are loving the entire look with Alia's hair tied in a neat side bun while her makeup has a very fresh look to it. Alia Bhatt truly is the nation's sweetheart. We loved how different both the magazine covers were. What did you think of Alia's June edition of double appearance on magazine covers? Let us know by commenting below. �Debanjali Halder