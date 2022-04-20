Alia Bhatt is ready to face 'whatever lies ahead' in 2021

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan): Amid speculations of her engagement with actor Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday expressed that she is ready to face whatever lies ahead of her in the year coming up.

Alia shared a photograph on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen standing near a bonfire with a drink in her hand. The actress wears a short red dress with a long shrug, a woollen cap and knee high boots.



"And to whatever lies ahead of us.. cheers!" Alia wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

Fans responded to the post by sharing adjectives like "beautiful", "cutie" and "hottie" to describe the actress.

Incidentally, it is not Alia but the person sitting next to her who has caught the attention of a section of netizens. In the picture, a man is sitting near the bonfire next to Alia, who netizens feel is her rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor. However, the photo has been cropped in a way that the man's face cannot be seen.



"RK is next to her," commented a user.

"So nicely you cropped Ranbir," wrote another user.

Rumoured lovebirds Alia and Ranbir are currently holidaying in the exotic resort Aman-i-khas, near Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, where they plan to usher in 2021.

Alia's mother Soni Razdan, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are also with them.



Incidentally, Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are staying at the same resort to celebrate the New Year.

—IANS