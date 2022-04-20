Alia Bhatt is busy reading her daddy�s book �All That Could Have Been�

Alia Bhatt is currently busy catching up on a book which is written by her own daddy dearest Mahesh Bhatt. Titled All That Could Have Been, the book has been penned by the talented filmmaker to promote his upcoming film Hamari Adhuri Kahani which stars Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The Udta Punjab heroine not only shared the above picture on popular social networking Twitter, but she also wrote, �Daddy�s girl reading daddy�s Book !!! @MaheshNBhatt HAMAARI ADHURI KAHANI, life is all about what could have been.� We hear the book, which introduces each of the characters from the film, will be released on February 25. All That Could Have Been is about Mahesh Bhatt�s parents Nanabhai Bhatt, Shirin Mohammad Ali and his stepmother. And Hamari Adhuri Kahani is based on this book. So if you want to know more about Vdiya-Erraan starrer then go grab this book on February 25 and you�ll know what exactly is in store for you. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced Mahesh Bhatt, Hamari Adhuri Kahani is an intense love story which is slated to release on June 12, 2015!