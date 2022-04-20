Alia Bhatt gives two smashing style statements in one day

Alia�s fashion sense is Shaandaar Alia Bhatt is currently on a promotional spree. She has been out and about with Shahid Kapoor promoting Shaandaar. The film releases on October 22nd which means that we�ll get to see more of Alia�s stunning style statements for 10 days. She is being styled by Ami Patel for her promotional outings. She was recently seen sporting two different looks� Here is Alia in Adidas Orginals and H&M crop top. Black sneakers completed Alia�s look.

Her crop top might say WEIRDO but Alia is looking nothing like one that�s for sure! We like how Alia isn�t just doing the regular posey picture like how most actresses do, and instead is having fun on the picture! She is looking super cute! For a more formal event later today, Alia changed into a Chicwish ensemble. The wrap crop-top is in keeping with the off-shoulder trend and we are loving how Alia has teamed it with a printed skirt! Because it was Visit Britain press conference that Alia was doing, her skirt was on-point (it had the signature British red phone boxes drawn on it) Alia rounded off the look with black pumps. Alia looked cute as a button in both the looks but which one is your favourite? Tell us in the comments section below!