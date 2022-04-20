Alia Bhatt gets five million fans on Twitter

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has managed to get a following of five million fans on Twitter and she's excited about it. Thanking her fans, Alia, who made her debut in tinsel town with Karan Johar's "Student Of The Year", tweeted: "Aaaah !!! 5M now.. Wohoo ;) Thank youuuuuuu, you make me so happy !!!! On this note let's chat today at 6pm??? Been tooooooo long." The "Highway" actress, 22, keeps her fans entertained by frequently sharing tidbits on social media about her professional and personal lives. Alia is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra's "Kapoor and Sons", which also features actors Sidharth Malhotra, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor along with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.