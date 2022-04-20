    Menu
    Alia Bhatt Experiences Her ''Dulhan Wali Feeling''

    April20/ 2022


    Actress Alia Bhatt on Saturday surprised her fans with her bridal look.

    The "Raazi" actress posted a couple of photographs from an ad shoot on Instagram in which she is seen dressed as a bride.

    Donning a red lehnga, Alia looks graceful in the pictures. She completed her look with an emerald necklace and subtle make-up.

    "Dulhan wali feeeling," she captioned the images.

    Netizens are going gaga over Alia''s wedding look from the advertisement.

    Many users commented "Ranbir ki dulhan" on the pictures.

    "Ranbir dulhan lejayenge," a user wrote.

    Alia is in a relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier this year, a lot of rumours were doing the rounds on the Internet that Ranbir and Alia Bhatt plan to get married at the beautiful Lake Como -- just like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

    But in an earlier interview to , Alia'' mother Soni Razdan denied them saying ,"It is totally baseless".

