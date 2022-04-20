Alia Bhatt Experiences Her ''Dulhan Wali Feeling''

Actress Alia Bhatt on Saturday surprised her fans with her bridal look.
The "Raazi" actress posted a couple of photographs from an ad shoot on Instagram in which she is seen dressed as a bride.
Donning a red lehnga, Alia looks graceful in the pictures. She completed her look with an emerald necklace and subtle make-up.
"Dulhan wali feeeling," she captioned the images.
Netizens are going gaga over Alia''s wedding look from the advertisement.
Many users commented "Ranbir ki dulhan" on the pictures.
"Ranbir dulhan lejayenge," a user wrote.
Alia is in a relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier this year, a lot of rumours were doing the rounds on the Internet that Ranbir and Alia Bhatt plan to get married at the beautiful Lake Como -- just like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
But in an earlier interview to , Alia'' mother Soni Razdan denied them saying ,"It is totally baseless".