Alia Bhatt can now 'proudly say I got into IIT-Bombay (for one hour)'

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt is currently promoting upcoming film Brahmastra with husband Ranbir Kapoor these days. On Saturday, the actor reached IIT Bombay for the film promotions and was glad to be in the institution even if it was for just one hour.

Alia was dressed in a beige shirt and denim bellbottoms for her visit to IIT Bombay. Sharing a few pictures of her look on Instagram, she wrote, "IIT Bombay .. here we come!!! thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT(for one hour). 9th September — Brahmastra."

During her visit to the academic institution, Alia enthralled the students by singing the song Kesariya from Brahmastra. Ranbir clapped for her as he sat beside her on stage.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April and are expecting their first child. Alia has been making stylish appearances during the promotions of Brahmastra. She was recently seen with a baby bump in a sheer pink top.

Brahmastra: Part One Shiva is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. After getting delayed multiple times, it is all set to hit the theatres on September 9. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

Recently, Ranbir was in Chennai to promote the film along with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and south actor Nagarjuna. Now actor Jr NTR is all set to attend a grand promotional event in Hyderabad on September 2. Taking to Instagram, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji announced, “NTR for Brahmastra. Through the journey of this movie, there have been some very big personalities and achievers who have left me short of words with their generosity towards us. Another such Star in Brahmastra's Sky is now NTR... who is going to shine bright as he always does, at our movie's biggest event in Hyderabad! Coming together with Ranbir, Alia, Nag Sir, our Team, and of course Rajamouli Garu, for whom my love, respect, and gratitude has no boundaries. So excited about Tarak giving Brahmastra some love and energy, and helping us take our movie into the Telugu Universe.”

