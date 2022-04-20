Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra to share a steamy lovemaking scene in Karan Johar�s next!

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra�s relationship is no secret. There are constant reports on the two dating and we have been hearing it for the nth time now. Karan Johar backs some major credit in launching these two sweethearts with Student Of The Year. And we now hear this latest development- KJO has yet again managed to get Alia-Sid as a couple, for his next film with Shakun Batra. Yes! According to a leading daily, Sidharth was already been locked as the leading hero for this untitled project. There are also reports of Fawad Khan playing a parallel lead in this two hero project. But it is now that we get to learn Alia�s involvement in the film. The Shaandar actress will be seen playing Sid�s lover. And what�s more is that the two will also share an intimate love making scene, going way more than just a lip-lock. Says a source, �There�s one really intense and intimate love-making scene between them. It goes way beyond the kiss they shared in Student of the Year.� Now that�s like it, isn�t it? However, diving deeper into the story, the film is not just about Sid and Alia�s chemistry. This Shakun Batra directorial is a family drama revolving around two brothers, who fall for the same girl. So if at all Fawad gets confirmed for the role, he�ll be seen playing Sid�s elder brother and also plot a love triangle by falling for Alia. Quite an exciting trap no? For sure a double bonanza in the making. Sizzling couple, sizzling Fawad, sizzling chemistry, Sizzling film. Just can�t wait for an official confirmation. Watch out this space for latest updates on this story