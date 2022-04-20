Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra secretly holidaying in New York � view pics

Oooh� Looks like someone�s having fun! Read on� Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt have been quite the cute couple who enjoy keeping their relationship behind curtains. But yeah, that doesn�t help us one bit as our restless souls keep searching for answers of their relationship. And while our speculation meter keeps betraying us, these two lovebirds go on secret vacations! However, we�ve caught them in the act! The duo were at New York with fashion designer Prabal Gurung and they looked every bit fashionable. So the designer took to his Instagram account to post this super cute picture of himself posing next to Alia Bhatt as she donned an adorable furry beret. He captioned it saying, �Ladies and gentlemen, meet the present and the definite future, Miss @aliaabhatt My favourite actor across the globe.�First Monday of the year just got off to a good start.�#aliabhatt #bollywood #newyork #MoreWomen� Now isn�t that wow?

Ladies and gentlemen, meet the present and the definite future, Miss @aliaabhatt My favourite actor across the globe. First Monday of the year just got off to a good start. #aliabhatt #bollywood #newyork #MoreWomen A photo posted by Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) on Jan 4, 2016 at 9:43pm PST

And photo bombed by the hero @s1dofficial #newyork #sidharthmalhotra #aliabhatt #bollywood #aboutlastnight #moveovervarun #sotypart2 A photo posted by Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) on Jan 5, 2016 at 6:56am PST

But the aww moment didn�t end there as within a few minutes of their picture being posted, Prabal posted yet another picture but this time, even Sidharth Malhotra made his presence in the frame! And yes, as Prabal captioned it as photobomber hero, it did look as if Sid bombed the image with his hotness as he posed next to his rumoured lady love. The designer captioned this image as, �And photo bombed by the hero @s1dofficial #newyork #sidharthmalhotra #aliabhatt #bollywood #aboutlastnight #moveovervarun #sotypart2? Looks like only Varun Dhawan was missing from the Student Of The Year clan. But don�t Sid and Alia look adorable together? Can�t wait for their Kapoor & Sons! �Aarti Iyengar / Bollywood Life