Alia Bhatt's Character Will Connect With Youth, Says Dear Zindagi Director

Director Gauri Shinde says actress Alia Bhatt's character in Dear Zindagi will have an instant connection with the youth.





"Alia's character in the film is one with which the youth will instantly connect and relate to. The situations she faces, people she meets and her attitude to love and relationships is reflective of the way norms in our society are evolving today," Gauri said in a statement.

The makers of Dear Zindagi have collaborated with popular dating app Tinder for the film. And in one of the teasers, Alia can be seen using it and finding her match on the app.





Gauri said: "The film deals with love and relationships in the time of Tinder. This collaboration is, therefore, perfectly synergistic."

Dear Zindagi, which also stars superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is a collaboration of Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma Productions and Hope Productions. The film is slated to hit the cinemas on November 25.





Venky Mysore, CEO of Red Chillies, said: "Tinder is undoubtedly one of the most trending dating platforms and we are happy to associate with the platform."