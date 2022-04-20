Alia, Anushka, Sonakshi protest on social media to stop Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China

New Delhi: As gross as it may sound, but bizarre things do happen in the world. The Yulin Dog Meat Festival of China is a merciless slaughtering of tens of thousands of dogs, which takes place every year in Southern China. They are skinned, roasted and boiled alive in public. Taking this matter up on the social media, Bollywood beauties- Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma, like thousands of others have raised their voice against this cruel practice on micro blogging site,Twitter. The hashtag stop #Yulin2015 has been trending on social media since several days and it has caught the eye of our celebrities too. They have urged their followers on Twitter to sign Change.org petition, calling on them to stop the cruel festival which will take place this year on June 21. The barbaric festival is a tradition where thousands of dogs are packed in cages with no food and water, and sent to long distance journey to Yulin. And after they are butchered, people consume their meat on the streets or home. A lot of people also torture dogs in public by dragging them along their cars. While the celebrities are doing their bit, it is our responsibility too to show support for this noble cause.