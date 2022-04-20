Algerian Finance Minister named new PM

Algiers: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has named Finance Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane as the new Prime Minister and tasked him with the mission to form a new government.





An official statement issued on Wednesday said that Benabderrahmane will replace Abdelaziz Djerad who presented the resignation of his cabinet earlier this week following the confirmation of the June 12 parliamentary elections by the Constitutional Court, reports Xinhua news agency.





The nomination of Benabderrahmane has been the culmination of a series of talks between Tebboune and representatives and leaders of political parties and independent candidates who secured seats in lower house of Parliament after the ballots.





The Constitutional Council announced that the National Liberation Front (FLN) grabbed 98 seats out of 407 seats at the lower house, and the independent list candidates collected 84 seats, while the Islamist oriented Movement of Society for Peace (MSP) collected 65 seats, followed by the former ruling party of the National Democratic Rally (RND) with 58 seats.





The results has drawn a remarkable change in the political landscape in this North African nation, for it is the first time that independent candidates become the second power at Parliament since the introduction of multi-party system in 1989.





--IANS



