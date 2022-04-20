Algeria to use Sputnik V during mass vaccination against Covid-19

Algiers: Algeria will use the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine when its scheduled mass vaccination against Covid-19 starts in January, the media reported.

According to a report in TSA news portal, the Algerian government took the decision following a meeting on Wednesday chaired by Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad.

On December 20, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune instructed Djerad to pick a vaccine to launch mass vaccination in January, TASS news agency reported.

"The Algerian health minister has announced the signing of an agreement with a Russian laboratory to purchase the coronavirus vaccine to start vaccination in January," said spokesperson for the cabinet Ammar Belhimer.

According to him, the Pasteur Institute of Algeria "carried out consultations with the Russian producer of the Sputnik V vaccine, while simultaneously continuing consultations with other foreign parties."

On December 14, Minister of Health, Population and Hospital Reform Abderrahmane Benbouzid revealed that vaccination against Covid-19 will be free of charge for all categories of citizens.

Algeria has so far reported over 98,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 2,700 deaths.

