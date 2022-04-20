Alert Issued Against Grasshopper Attack In Raebareli

Raebareli (The Hawk): In Rae Bareli, the swarms of locust have started getting a call. The administration has issued an alert for the next 48 hours. The administration says that no farmer needs to worry about this, just a little caution is needed. Task force and control room is fully active in Uttar Pradesh's VVIP district Raebareli to prevent the attack of locust. The swarms of locust have reached Prayagraj. The administration is all prepared to stop the grasshoppers attack, given the high probability of locust contingent coming to Rae Bareli. For this, farmers need to be vigilant for the next 48 hours. According to the information, these swarms of locust can attack the district anytime. These swarms are staying in Prayagraj at night. The administration has asked Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Fatehpur to be on alert mode. It has been said that if any locust appears, then immediately it should be informed to Rae Bareli administration. In order to avoid the attack of the locust, the farmers should spray the pesticide, chemicals like chlorpyrifos, spermethylrin, linda, etc. These locusts squat on the ground around 6 to 7 o'clock in the evening and then at 8:00 in the morning. They fly around 9 o'clock. So if the insecticidal medicines are sprayed on them at that very same moment, they can be killed. The administration has told the farmers that if locusts appear in their area, then they can immediately contact the agriculture department employee of their area. The administration has set up a task force and control room for the farmers in the district.