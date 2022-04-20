Alert For Locust Attack In Uttarakhand

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Agriculture Department of Uttarakhand has issued alert for locust swarm attack in Uttarakhand. The department has asked the field employees to remain in their areas. Instructions were also issued for raising awareness among the farmers. The department has asked the field employees to install banners at various places warning of locust attack. Insecticides have been provided at various places.



The department has also made spray machines available to the farmers. The farmers who do not have such machines can buy on subsidy. The department has advised the farmers to burst crackers, bag utensils, DJ, Motorcycle silencers in case of attack by locust swarms.

The department has also asked the farmers to fill their fields with water to scare the locusts











