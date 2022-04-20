Alcatel launches GPS-enabled kids' smartwatch

New Delhi: Alcatel, TCL communication's mobile brand, on Wednesday launched a GPS-enabled smartwatch in India which allows kids to communicate with pre-approved contacts at Rs 4,799.





The "MoveTime-Track & Talk" smartwatch helps parents stay connected with their kids while also giving them control over their children's communication.





Weighing less than 40 gram, the watch comes with a Nucleus operating system, sports an OLED 0.95-inch single white colour display and plays nicely with both iOS and Android platforms.







"MoveTime" watch promises talk time up to two hours from the 370mAh pack with a full charge, only taking 1.5 hours.





"The battery has a standby time, lasting up to four days. The 'MoveTime' Smart Watch features an SOS button for panic situations where a distress signal is sent to parents; calls from strangers are rejected automatically," the company said in a statement.





"With more than 40 per cent of our population below the age of 15, there is a strong need for safety and tracking wearable devices in the country. With children today being the digital natives, our Smart Watch ensures that parents stay connected to their kids 24x7," said Krishan Kalra, Business Head (E-Commerce) Alcatel India.





With this GPS and Wi-Fi enabled smart watch, parents can monitor location of their children and in case, if they leave the preset area, parents will receive a notification.





The smartwatch will be available in India on e-tailer Flipkart.com.





--IANS