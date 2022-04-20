    Menu
    Alaya Shares What She'd Do If She Gets A Skirt With Tassels

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Actress Alaya F. has revealed what she would do if she gets a skirt with tassels, and her revelation is quite hilarious.

    Alaya posted a video on Instagram where she is seen wearing a silver bralette paired and a skirt with tassels,. She completes her ensemble with silver knee-length boots. In the clip, she is seen moving her waists.

    "Give me a skirt with tassels and this is all I'll do, literally non stop," she captioned the post.

    Alaya on December 1 informed fans that she has a lot of exciting things coming up.

    Daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with "Jawaani Jaaneman" earlier this year. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani. —IANS

