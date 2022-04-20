Alaya F. shares her secret of striking a svelte pose

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alaya F. has a witty yet effective tip for fans who wish to strike a uber-slim pose during photo-ops.

In her new Instagram post, Alaya sits stretched backwards, cutting a slim frame. There's a trick to her svelte pose, if you go by her caption.

"Yes yes, I was sucking my stomach in and holding my breath," she wrote alongside the image, where she is seen wearing a burnt orange bralette paired black cycling shorts and a beige coat. The image has over one lakh likes on her Instagram page.

The actress recently celebrated her 23rd birthday and shared a couple of pictures from the celebrations.

Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut with "Jawaani Jaaneman" earlier this year. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani. —IANS