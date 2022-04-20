Alaya F sprinkles monochrome magic with new photo-op

Mumbai: Alaya, granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, posted three monochrome pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen dressed in a shoulder blouse paired with high waisted pants.

She completed her look with kohled eyes and soft curls. The actress poses for the photo-shoot in an abandoned building.

"Hi," she wrote as caption for the image, which currently has 21.9K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with "Jawaani Jaaneman" last year. She was recently seen in the music video "Aaj sajeya", directed by Punit Malhotra.

—IANS