Alaya F posts 'cooler' dance video after 'failed version'

Mumbai: After a video where she exposed her faux pas of wearing hair extensions to the dance class, actress Alaya F has shared another dance video, which she describes as the "cooler one".

On June 30, Alaya on her verified Instagram account, had shared a video in which we saw how her hair extension came off even as she was dancing.

"And I never wore extensions to dance class again. These reactions are priceless. @dimplekotecha @utkarshc2," Alaya had captioned that video.

On Tuesday, she shared a video of the similar dance step, but this one sans hair extensions.

"You guys enjoyed the fail version where I got my extensions pulled out so I thought it's high time I post the cooler one," she wrote.

Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut earlier this year in the film "Jawaani Jaaneman". She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

